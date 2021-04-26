JSU offering COVID-19 vaccines to public on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will partner with the Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on the main campus.
Free first-dose vaccinations will be administered Tuesday, April 27, for the general public and campus community, and free second-dose vaccinations are also available Tuesday for everyone who received their first dose on March 30. No insurance is required.
- Tuesday, April 27 (1st Dose): 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)
- Vaccinations available to everyone
- All vehicles must enter through Lynch Street security checkpoint
- Tuesday, April 27 (2nd Dose): 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- For those who received their first dose on March 30
- Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center
- All vehicles must enter through Lynch Street security checkpoint