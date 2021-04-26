JSU offering COVID-19 vaccines to public on Tuesday

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will partner with the Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on the main campus.

Free first-dose vaccinations will be administered Tuesday, April 27, for the general public and campus community, and free second-dose vaccinations are also available Tuesday for everyone who received their first dose on March 30. No insurance is required.