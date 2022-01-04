JSU offering vaccines, boosters on Jan. 4

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, gives Ayana Campbell, 14, a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an open COVID-19 vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be offered at Jackson State University (JSU) on Tuesday, January 4.

Students, faculty and community can receive a Pfizer of Moderna booster shot or a Pfizer vaccine from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. They will be offered at University Place, Suite 6 at 1100 John R. Lynch Street in Jackson.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Pfizer vaccines to anyone over the age of 12. Insurance is not needed and vaccines are free, as provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).