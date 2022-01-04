JSU offering vaccines, boosters on Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be offered at Jackson State University (JSU) on Tuesday, January 4.
Students, faculty and community can receive a Pfizer of Moderna booster shot or a Pfizer vaccine from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. They will be offered at University Place, Suite 6 at 1100 John R. Lynch Street in Jackson.
The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Pfizer vaccines to anyone over the age of 12. Insurance is not needed and vaccines are free, as provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).