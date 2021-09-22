JSU President executive cabinet, academic deans fully vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson announced on Wednesday that his executive leadership team and academic deans have all received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Hudson said he hopes the news will inspire additional leadership on campus and throughout the community of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to follow suit.

“I am extremely happy to work with a group of dynamic leaders who lead by example,” said Hudson. “It’s extremely important to us that our campus community get vaccinated, and this is our way to show everyone that we, as leadership, aren’t asking you to do anything that we aren’t doing ourselves. We are following the science, which indicates that the vaccines available are safe and effective. I encourage our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated because it will be the best way to keep our campus community safe.”

To date, members of the Sonic Boom of the South and the J-Settes are 80 percent vaccinated, and the student athletes are 85 percent vaccinated.