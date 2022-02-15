JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will partner with Jackson State University (JSU) to provide free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members.

Shots will be provided on Tuesday, February 15, at One University Place, Suite 6 from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Vaccines and boosters will be available for children ages 12 and above, while the regular Pfizer will be available for ages five to 11.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).