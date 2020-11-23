JSU student in self-quarantine to help prevent spread of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation for Americans last week to not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, but millions of people have already traveled for the holiday.

After being away from home for many months, college students are traveling home for the winter break, including Jackson State student Jamal Green. He is traveling to Chicago.

The CDC warned against traveling due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. College students could potentially infect family members when they return home. Green said he’s taking a proactive approach while he’s away from campus

“I am currently quarantining for 14 days,” he stated.

Although Green has not tested positive for the virus, he said his family’s safety is most important.

“You don’t have to show any symptoms, like anybody could have the virus without symptoms being shown. So I just wanted to be cautious and make sure I keep everyone safe including my family that I’m living with right now.”

Green encouraged fellow students to quarantine and get tested for the virus.

