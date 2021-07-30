JSU to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, August 3 at Jackson State University’s Rose E. McCoy Auditorium.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations from noon until 4:00 p.m. All vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint.

Insurance is not needed and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is one of two Federally Qualified Health Centers in Mississippi designated as a federally approved vaccination site.