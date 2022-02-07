JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will provide free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, February 8.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will offer the regular vaccinations and boosters for children ages 12 and up. The event will be held from noon until 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.