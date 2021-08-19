JSU to provide free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is partnering with Walmart to offer free Pfizer COVID-19 to JSU students, faculty, staff and the community on the university’s main campus.

The event will take place at JSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology Atrium from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

JSU residential students who show proof of vaccination will be eligible to receive a $1,000 housing credit, which will be dispersed in two (2) $500 payments for the fall and spring semesters.

