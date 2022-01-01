JSU updates protocol for spring 2022 semester amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) updated protocol for the upcoming spring 2022 semester amid a surge in COVID cases.

All in-person classes will be held online from Monday, January 10 until Sunday, January 23. In-person classes will begin meeting again on Monday, January 24. Online classes will not see a change in schedule. A list of computer labs will be announced for students who need access to technology.

Additionally, all returning students and guests must provide proof of a negative PCR test before moving into on-campus housing. Tests must be dated within three days of arrival. Students may only bring two guests to move in.

Masks will be required on all JSU sites including common areas, classrooms and indoor spaces. Masks will be available to all students.

JSU leaders encourage social distancing, vaccinations and boosters. The school will be offering vaccinations and boosters every Tuesday at University Place, Suite 6 with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health. Students will receive further information about dates and times by email.