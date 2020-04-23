JSU’s Urban Research Center, MSDH offer survey on perceptions about virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JSU’s Mississippi Urban Research Center (MURC) is collaborating with the Mississippi State Department of Health (Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity) in developing and distributing an online survey designed to better understand perceptions regarding the COVID-19 virus in Mississippi.

“Collected data will be utilized by the Mississippi State Department of Health to develop strategies and activities designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in high risk populations,” said Dr. Sam Mozee, interim executive director for MURC. “The Mississippi State Department of Health has reached out to JSU to help distribute the survey among its faculty and staff.”

The survey initially begins with inquiring about general information such as age, sex, race, and income level. The survey takes between five to ten minutes to complete. To take the survey, click here.