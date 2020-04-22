Judge denies R. Kelly’s request to leave prison

(CNN) – A Chicago judge denied R. Kelly’s request to be released from federal prison. The disgraced singer’s attorney filed a motion asking for his client’s release last week, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors confirmed in court filings that inmates and workers have tested positive for the virus at the facility.

The judge found Kelly did not demonstrate that he is “uniquely at risk” for contracting COVID-19.

Kelly is being held in prison awaiting trials in Illinois and New York for alleged sex crimes. This is the second time a judge has denied his request for release.