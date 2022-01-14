K-4th grade Loyd Star students quarantined until Tuesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Loyd Star Attendance Center in Lincoln County announced all K-4th grade students will be quarantined until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
The students will be on the AB schedule when they return.
- Friday, Jan. 14 – No K-4th (students quarantined)
- 5th-12th Students with last name A-L
- Monday, Jan. 17 MLK Holiday – No Students
- Tuesday, Jan. 18 – K-12th last name M-Z
- Wednesday, Jan. 19 – K-12th last name A-L
- Thursday, Jan. 20 – K-12th last name M-Z
- Friday, Jan. 21 – Last name A-L
- Monday, Jan. 24 – All students return to their regular schedule
Students adjusted due to sports will remain on their adjusted days.