JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kansas City Southern donated $20,000 to United Way of the Capital Area. The funds will support feeding and distance learning programs in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas City Southern is proud to support the United Way of the Capital Area in your fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and help provide relief from the economic consequences it has brought,” said KCS president and CEO Pat Ottensmeyer.