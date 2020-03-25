Keesler Air Force Base monitoring 3 positive cases of COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – According the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, they’re monitoring three positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for an active duty Airman, a spouse of a sister service member and a retiree.

Leaders said the individuals are in isolation, and the Mississippi State Department of Health has been notified. They’re notifying those who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

“Our command team is directly involved with each member as is the medical team,” said Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander, “and I am very impressed with their response and communication on that piece. What this does remind us is that we need to remain diligent in our efforts to keep social distancing, washing our hands and if you are sick, please speak up.”

The Keesler Medical Center said it’s taking all necessary precautions to protect the service members and their families.