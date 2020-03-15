King Soopers employee in Colorado tests positive for coronavirus

DENVER — King Soopers announced that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The associate worked at the 1950 Chestnut Place location in Denver, they last worked in the store on March 6.

An additional Fred Meyer employee in Washington tested positive for COVID-19. King Soopers says both employees are receiving medical care and are recovering.

King Soopers says, “Upon learning of these cases, we partnered with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store teams, and with the support of the state governments, the stores remain open.”

Effective immediately, the Kroger Family of Companies is enacting the emergency leave guidelines policy, allowing paid time off for employees diagnosed with COVID-19 and for employees placed under mandatory quarantine by their medical provider or by a public health authority because of COVID-19.

All eligible employees will receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

If employees are unable to return to work after 14 days, additional paid time off may be available through Short-Term Disability (STD) benefit.

King Soopers says they have immediate positions available combined across retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates may apply via jobs.kingsoopers.com and can be placed for employment within several days of applying.