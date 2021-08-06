Kosciusko Schools requiring face masks for students, staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - On Thursday, Lawrence County deputies arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing items from a business and firing shots at the business owner.

Investigators said the owner returned to his business after a trip to town and found two men loading a white Chevrolet Silverado with items from his business. The owner claimed the men fired shots at him. He said they drove through a fence to get to Highway 84 and headed toward Silver Creek.