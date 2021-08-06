Kosciusko Schools requiring face masks for students, staff

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kosciusko School District announced students and staff in the district will be required to wear face masks due to the rise in COVID-19 case numbers.
The requirement for masks goes into effect immediately and will be in place until further notice. Once case numbers are more manageable we will reevaluate the situation and make adjustments as warranted. Students should wear masks Friday, August 6 if they have them but must have a mask by Monday, August 9. Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and in school during this time.Kosciusko School District