Kroger Health to administer COVID-19 vaccine at its Mississippi pharmacies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., announced it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan. The company will begin administering the vaccine in its 28 pharmacies across Mississippi in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the Mississippi Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Mississippians vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Cindy Fisher, health and wellness leader for Kroger Delta Division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling tool and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”

Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320. Individuals requesting appointments must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.