Kroger to limit number of customers in stores starting Tuesday

(CNN) – Kroger announced a new policy to promote social distancing among its customers. The company said beginning Tuesday, it will limit how many customers can shop in its stores at one time.

The statement said the building code usually allows one customer per 60-square feet. But now, the number of customers will be cut in half to one person per 120-square feet.

Kroger said the customer traffic will be monitored by an existing infrared technology in its stores. The company’s goal is to flatten the curve in the spread of the coronavirus.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 stores under a variety of banner names.