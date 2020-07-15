Kroger to require customers to wear face masks in stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kroger announced on social media that customers will be required to wear face masks in stores starting July 22, 2020.
The company said the mask requirement will be in effect due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Kroger employees are also required to wear face masks.
