Labor Day travelers urged to take precautions due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor Day is traditionally an end of the summer, and many people celebrate by traveling out of town. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are urged to take precautions.
Health officials said people who decide to travel should practice social distancing and wear face masks, along with washing their hands.
Jeff Jones said he’s staying put at home during the holiday. His partner recently contracted COVID-19.
“I just try to have a little respect, to give a person a little room, because now that I know somebody that caught this, I know that it’s really serious. I don’t want anybody to catch this.”
