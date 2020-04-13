Lackey Memorial Hospital to offer COVID-19 testing drive-thru clinic

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest is offering a Cough & Fever (COVID-19 Testing) Drive-Thru Clinic available for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive.

Test will be available by appointment only. Calls for screening and appointments can be made to 601-697-8859.

The hospital issued the following guidelines:

1. This clinic is for people experiencing cough, fever, or shortness of breath or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive to COVID-19.

2. Call before coming to the clinic. When you call, you will be screened and given an appointment, if necessary.

3. Upon arrival, keep in mind, this is a drive-thru clinic. Please do not get out of your vehicle at any point during the process.

4. Upon check-in, please make sure your contact information is correct. It is important for the hospital to have a reliable way to contact you with test results.

5. Once you are seen by a provider, you may be asked to stay on the premises for further information. If so, follow the direction of staff to a designated parking space, put your vehicle in park, and remain in your vehicle.

6. After you are tested, you will be asked to go directly home and self-isolate until you receive your test results in approximately 3-5 days.

7. Do not contact the clinic phone number for test results. The provider or nurse will contact you when your results have been received.