Lackey Memorial, Tyson Foods to open free COVID-19 clinic

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to boost the community’s overall health and wellness, Tyson Foods, Inc. is partnering with Lackey Memorial Hospital to move the hospital’s existing COVID-19 drive-thru clinic a new location.

The new clinic location will be in the parking lot of Tyson’s property at 175 Cleveland Street in Forest. It will provide COVID-19 and vaccinations resource for the Scott County area.

“We are very thankful to Tyson Foods for allowing us the use of their property to better serve our community,” said Sydney Sawyer, CEO of Lackey Memorial Hospital. “Our team at the Lackey COVID Clinic goes above and beyond to serve our community to the best of their abilities and this new location will offer the community more convenient access to them.”

“We believe that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to better protect our team members, their families and our community,” said Ray Ables, Complex Manager for Mississippi live operations at Tyson Foods.

The clinic is currently open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. To schedule a testing, call (601) 697-8859 or to receive a vaccination, contact (601) 697-5236 or (601) 900-0672.