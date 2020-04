BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Lakeshore Church in Byram will give away 800 bottles of free hand sanitizer on Wednesday, April 8.

The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. and will end once supplies run out. Only one bottled of sanitizer will be handed out per car.

The church is located at 6880 S. Siwell Road in Byram.