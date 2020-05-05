Lamar County Library System prepares for reopening

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Library System said branches are getting ready to welcome patrons back. The public is still not allowed inside the buildings, but book drops have been reopened, and patrons can begin returning materials to the drops.

Some services to the public are being restored (i.e., interlibrary loan, limited telephone reference, etc.). Wi-fi will continue to be accessible to the public from the library parking lots. Limited library programming will also continue to be provided through each branch’s Facebook pages.

The library has tentative plans to reopen to the public on May 11. More information about our library system can be found at https://www.facebook.com/lclsms/.