Lamar County superintendent on schools moving to virtual learning due to COVID

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Some schools in Lamar County are going back to virtual learning for temporarily due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. After one week of school, two high schools and one middle school in the district have moved to virtual learning.

Dr. Steve Hampton, superintendent of the Lamar County School District, said, “We are right up to 140 positive cases throughout our district, so we did decide to require masks, and we will have masks in our district for the next two weeks until we can determine whether these numbers start declining.”

On Monday, the district decided to move Oak Grove Middle School to virtual learning.

One parent said, “I think this a good step, but I wouldn’t want to see them go full virtual just because of the mere fact that it hinders the learning process.”

Parents hope students will return back to in-person soon.



“Hopefully, this will ease the spread, and whoever wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated, and hopefully go from there; have the kids go back to school full time,” said one parent.

Hampton said the district will reevaluate their numbers at the beginning of next week.

“We will assess next week and see what our numbers are. We may look at going area by area. We have five different areas in our district, and we will let the numbers drive our decision as we do what is safe for our students and staff,” he explained.



Face coverings will also be required in all indoor areas and buses when social distancing is not possible.