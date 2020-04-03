Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Last minute shoppers ahead of shelter-in-place order in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Before the shelter-in-place order went into effect in Mississippi, many people spent the day preparing for an extended period of time at home in Hattiesburg. People stocked up on supplies at stores.

“Basically just stocking up on supplies, making sure we have enough food to get us through, so that we don’t have to continuously be out around people,” explained Sharina Russell.

“I’ve been trying to stock up on tissue, toilet paper, paper towels, food, chips, drink, water, getting plenty of water. Soap, you know, everything. Trying to stay out of places, keep all of the kids in the house,” said Austin Griffith.

One customer said he wished he could keep his business open during this time.

“Well I’m really focused on, I want to stay cutting but they aren’t going to let us cut, because I really need the money. But I guess I’m going to stay at home, ’cause I got everything I need. I’ll play video games and I guess just try to wait it out,” stated Master Cutter Floyd.

