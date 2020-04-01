Lauderdale County goes into ‘Shelter In Place’ order Tuesday night, COVID-19 threat rises

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The spread of COVID-19 has forced the governor to issue the first “shelter in place” order in the state.

Lauderdale County and Meridian authorities have begun enforcing the new guidelines, and they want everyone to understand what this action means.

Effective at 10:00 P.M. March 31. until Apr. 15. individuals of Lauderdale County are expected to stay home, limited to essential errands and job duties.

“This is not a quarantine or Martial Law,” Sheriff Billy Sollie explained. “This is an order by the governor to stay at home and take care of your family and not spread this further than it’s already been spreading.”

As of Tuesday evening, Lauderdale County has totaled 35 positive COVID-19 cases. While only a third of what Hinds County holds. Officials see Lauderdale County at risk of overwhelming its rural hospitals.

“We have two hospitals that are the healthcare providers and we are the hub as far as healthcare for this entire region,” Meridian Mayor Percy Bland told us. “We’re trying to take care of the needs for more than just Lauderdale County.”

This executive order still allows individuals to go outside around their home or hiking trails but avoid coming within six feet of others or groups of 10 or more. Both in private and public venues.

“All retail malls will be closed, and our parks, playgrounds, daycares, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo businesses will shut down to,” Mayor Bland said. “Restaurants can provide curbside service, deliveries and drive-thru.”

Under the “shelter in place” executive order, essential trips include grocery shopping, visiting pharmacies, caring for family who can’t leave home, and minimal operations at essential workplaces.

“State law 33-15-43 says person who violates this order, it’s a misdemeanor offense and can be fined up to $500 and 6 months in jail,” Sherriff Sollie stated.

Starting Wednesday morning UMMC with the department of health will be operating a one day testing site at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian for locals to see if they’re positive with COVID-19. But if you’re not showing any symptoms just stay home.