Laurel Boy Scout raises money to help feed healthcare heroes

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – With so many medical professionals working around the clock to keep Mississippians safe, one teen in Laurel thought it would be a good idea to raise some money to feed healthcare heroes.

Fletcher Horne, 15, is a Boy Scout. He decided he wanted to give back to the staff at the South Central Regional Medical Center.

“So, this whole idea started when my dad came home and told us that he had bought donuts for the hospital staff, and he said it was really good encouragement to them. So, I decided to start a GoFundMe page for my Eagle Scout project to help feed hospital staff using local businesses,” explained Horne.

Horne’s father works at the hospital. The teen said all of the money used for the project was donated from the community. He hopes the project shows the hospital staff how much the community cares about them.

“I don’t think you’d see these donations of [the community] wasn’t super thankful, and right now, we’re at like about 150 donors. So, I think there’s been a real outpouring for the community with how thankful they are and that couldn’t be more humbling for me,” said Horne.

The teen said he wouldn’t have been able to get this done without help.

“There’s been a lot of thankfulness from the restaurants, too. And we’ve had two restaurants reach out to us and just totally donate the meals for free. So, the restaurants have been a huge help.”

Horne said he will continue to feed the hospital staff as long as people keep donating.