LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Laurel High School will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, August 26.

According to district leaders, students must log into Canvas for each of their classes. Teachers will share further information about the virtual requirements for this school year.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Officials said all other schools in the Laurel School District will remain traditional.