Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit. (Getty)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel opened a walk-in COVID-19 Testing Facility.

Testing will be available everyday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The facility is located in the old Bone and Joint Clinic at 424 South 13th Avenue. The facility is directly across from SCRMC. Test results will be provided through South Central’s Patient Portal.