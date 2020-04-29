Laurel hospital receives PPE donation from Mask Match

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel received a big donation from Mask Match, which is a non-profit that helps communities in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

PPE is essential to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital applied for and received two donations from Mask Match.

“They donate surgical masks, n95’s and fabric masks. When we requested our donation, it was the surgical and N95 masks,” said Teresa Camp-Rogers, Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Physician at the hospital.

Officials said they realized early on in the pandemic that they needed to increase their PPE supply.

“Not only did we source masks nationwide and internationally, but we also had a community mask drive. And then in addition to those two options, we reached out to Mask Match for donations,” explained Camp-Rogers.

But this month, the communities surrounding the hospital were devastated by tornadoes and severe weather. So, they made another donation request to Mask Match.

“It became apparent that providing masks in this setting of the pandemic was essential to prevent a surge of cases from people working close together. And so the second donation that we requested from Mask Match that they again quickly fullfilled, was to provide to the community,” stated Camp-Rogers.

The hospital said the first donation was strictly for medical workers, while the second donation will be for the community.