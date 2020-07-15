Laurel Middle School introduces Edge Foundation

LAUREL, MISS. (WHLT) – Laurel Middle School announced Wednesday staffers will be trained to provide executive-style one-on-one coaching to students who are struggling to succeed in school.

“Many of the students who benefit from Edge coaching have a range of executive function challenges derived from ADHD, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) to the new anxiety of online learning in the COVID-19 education environment. The common thread for these students is these types of challenges can impede their ability to reach their full potential. We train school staff and others who work with youth whose executive function challenges inhibit their academic progress and social and emotional learning,” said Neil Peterson, a successful businessman who founded the Edge Foundation after seeing how he and his own children benefited from executive-style one-to-one coaching. “We’re excited to extend the reach of our program through online training. Edge coaching empowers young people to realize their full potential. It gives at-risk kids the brain skills needed to succeed in school and life.”

As a result of recommendations for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edge Foundation moved its in-person coach training sessions to virtual, online training.

Laurel Middle School is sending 37 staff members through Edge coach training in July.

