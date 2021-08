LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Walmart in Laurel will temporarily close at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, for additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking.

The store will reopen on Friday, August 27 at 6:00 a.m.

The pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed. Customers can call the pharmacy at 601-577-9615 for assistance with alternate pickup options.