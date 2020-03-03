Lawmakers close in on $7.5B measure to battle coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawmakers are finalizing a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in a burst of bipartisan cooperation.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a critic of President Donald Trump’s handling of the spreading crisis, says he’s expecting a bipartisan deal among lawmakers on the House and Senate Appropriations committees later Tuesday in hopes of clearing the measure through Congress by week’s end.

The $7.5 billion package would triple Trump’s request but is expected to enjoy support from both the White House and Trump’s GOP allies on Capitol Hill.

Schumer said “when it comes to Americans’ health and safety, there is no reason to be penny-wise and pound-foolish.”