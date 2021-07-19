Lawyer encourages vaccinations after two clients die from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise again in Mississippi. For one local lawyer, this hits close to home.

Felisha Sheppard is the owner of FASLaw firm. She found out on Monday that one of her clients died from COVID-19 at 38-years old. She said this was her second client to die from the virus.

Sheppard said she was among the first in the state to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in April 2020. Back then, she posted on Facebook to encourage people to get tested. Now, she’s encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“We’re hearing that 99% of the people that are hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, so I believe that if you cherish life, then this is a easy choice to make,” she said.

However, people are still hesitant to get vaccinated. Sheppard said she was hesitant about getting the vaccine in February 2021, so she did her own research. When she got both shots, she said she had mild body aches for about 24 hours.

To learn more about the vaccine, go to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.