LCMC to suspend non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LCMC Health has announced a change in operations following a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

A spokesperson from the health system confirmed beginning Thursday, its facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries that may require an overnight stay.

The announcement was reportedly made as a precaution to preserve beds and medical workers due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. This includes the State of Louisiana’s report of more than 7,500 cases over the weekend.

It is unknown how many COVID-19 patients LCMC is currently treating.

