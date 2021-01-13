MSDH: No additional COVID-19 vaccine, expect more mid-February

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-four hours after Governor Tate Reeves announced the COVID-19 would be available to more Mississippians, there’s been a surge in people seeking appointments. The surge has overwhelmed the system, with phone lines and the COVID-19 vaccine website crashing.

The executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Greg Michel, shared a video online saying capacity is being expanded on both the scheduling website and the phone lines set up to handle appointments. Both options should be able to handle the increased volume in about 48 hours.

One woman said her parents were frustrated trying to get through in order to set up an appointment.

“We’ve been online all morning since seven o’clock trying to get the second doses scheduled, so that they’ll be able to get that and won’t miss it. Tried the same website, and I think at seven o’clock this morning I was number 5,055 in the cue, and I waited there about 45 minutes only to find the locations and date they needed were not available,” said Joni Anderson.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) also addressed the issues with the phone lines and the website. Leaders said the department said they have no additional vaccines at this time. They hope to receive another shipment in mid-February. MSDH released the following statement:

The Mississippi State Department of Health had a vaccine distribution plan in place that has been significantly altered in the last few days – especially in the last 24 hours. Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing. At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination. The Mississippi State Department of Health hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February that should help put additional shots in people’s arms. We understand the frustration brought on by this sudden change of plans. We will certainly keep all Mississippians updated regarding additional vaccine. Mississippians should understand that we can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability. We will open additional vaccination appointments as we receive more vaccine. Again, the timetable was incredibly altered to make vaccinating everyone eligible impossible. In the meantime, all Mississippians – whether vaccinated or not – should continue to follow protective guidelines. Especially avoid any social gatherings. And always wear a mask. UMMC has provided a comment on its Facebook page regarding the Vaccine Scheduler. MSDH

