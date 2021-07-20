Leaders with Clinton Public Schools discuss COVID policy for upcoming school year

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – School districts in the Jackson-metro area are working on plans to keep their students safe amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

When students return to campus for the 2021-2022 school year in Clinton, leaders said the air they breathe will be intentionally cleaner thanks to cutting edge technology. During the summer, Star Services installed 560 Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization Technology devices throughout each of the district’s eight campuses and Central Office.

School district leaders said the devices from Global Plasma Solutions uses ionization technology to naturally eliminate 99% of airborne pathogens like the norovirus, mold and SARS-CoV-2 to improve indoor air quality. The 560 devices were paid for out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER.

The district is also bringing back familiar protocols from last year, including temperature checks, spacing, and hand sanitizing stations. Teachers will continue to keep in-depth seating charts to help with contact tracing, in case a student gets COVID-19.

“Obviously within the classroom when we look at spacing and the other mitigation efforts that are in place, the data shows that last year we were able to maintain a 90% in person still in attendance. There was never a time at any school that the Clinton Public School District was closed due to an outbreak, so we feel like those things that worked so well will carry forward,” said Superintendent Andy Schoggin.

Schoggin said they’re also trying to work with local providers to offer vaccines to students and staff who want to receive the vaccine.