Leaders with International Museum of Muslim Cultures announce COVID vaccine availability

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the International Museum of Muslim Cultures announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at two locations.

The vaccines will be provided at Masjid Muhammad in Jackson on July 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The second dose date is August 21.

The vaccines will also be provided at the Magnolia Islamic Center in Madison on July 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second dose date is August 21.

Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.