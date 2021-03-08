Leaders work to increase access to COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discussed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and providing access to it. As people get more confident about getting vaccinated, places like the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide access.

“It was the help of the congressman that helped Jackson-Hinds become established as one out of 250 out of 1,400 community health centers that have vaccines be sent directly to them from the federal government,” said Jasmine Chapman, CEO of the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

So far, the center has vaccinated nearly 4,000 patients through 31 sites in three counties. Thompson said they’re working to put more vaccination sites across all counties in the state.

“I have 26 counties. Four of them do not have a vaccination site with the full federal support. We will be able to put a site in those counties and those individuals will not be put at a disadvantage,” he said.

The congressman also encouraged Mississippians to get the vaccine as leaders work to increase access.

“I don’t know any medically trained individual who would recommend not to take the shot, and I think from President Biden on down, by their willingness to take the shot, that this is the right thing to do,” Thompson explained.

Jackson-Hinds plans to take their mobile units into the community and into schools to make sure everyone gets an opportunity to get vaccinated.