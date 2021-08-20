Leake Central Elementary School to begin 14-day quarantine period on Monday

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Monday, August 23, all students at Leake Central Elementary School will begin a 14-day quarantine in an effort to prevent the current spread of the Delta variant. All other Leake County students will be on a hybrid school schedule on Monday.

Leake Central Elementary students may return to in person learning or remain hybrid on Tuesday, September 7.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), Leake County School District can be dismissed for a quarantine of 14 days under the following conditions: