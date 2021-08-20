Leake Central Elementary School to begin 14-day quarantine period on Monday

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Monday, August 23, all students at Leake Central Elementary School will begin a 14-day quarantine in an effort to prevent the current spread of the Delta variant. All other Leake County students will be on a hybrid school schedule on Monday.
Leake Central Elementary students may return to in person learning or remain hybrid on Tuesday, September 7.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), Leake County School District can be dismissed for a quarantine of 14 days under the following conditions:
- If three or more individual classroom settings, defined groups or defined buildings are experiencing simultaneous outbreaks
- If multiple absentees are exclusions of students and staff are leading to disruptions in on-campus functioning and impacting the learning environment as determined by the school.
- If decided upon, dismissal should be for at least 14 days to interrupt transmission.