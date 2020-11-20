Leake County School District transitions to virtual learning on Nov. 30

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a rise in coronavirus cases in Mississippi, the Leake County School District announced it will transition to virtual/distance learning on November 30, 2020.
According to Superintendent Yvette Young, the district will resume its hybrid of traditional and virtual learning on January 4, 2021.
