Legal Aid attorneys are available by phone amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Access to Justice Commission and two Legal Services agencies announced this week that free legal aid providers are available to assist low income people with civil legal needs like family law, housing and consumer issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Legal Services to close its physical offices to the public, but Legal Services attorneys are available by telephone to assist low income people. The statewide hotline for Legal Services is 1-800-498-1804.

For more information, go to the Legal Services website at MsLegalServices.org, or the Access to Justice Commission website at Msatjc.org.