Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Legal Aid attorneys are available by phone amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Access to Justice Commission and two Legal Services agencies announced this week that free legal aid providers are available to assist low income people with civil legal needs like family law, housing and consumer issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Legal Services to close its physical offices to the public, but Legal Services attorneys are available by telephone to assist low income people. The statewide hotline for Legal Services is 1-800-498-1804.

For more information, go to the Legal Services website at MsLegalServices.org, or the Access to Justice Commission website at Msatjc.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories