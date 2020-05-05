Legislative leadership to release plan to help small businesses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn announced the Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the 2020 Legislative Session at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

They said they’re working together on a plan to help small businesses across Mississippi that are struggling amid COVID-19.

“The backbone of our economy in Mississippi is our small businesses, and now they need our support,” Gunn said. “The two chambers will act together to provide relief as quickly as possible this week.”

“We know Mississippi’s small businesses—our local restaurants, barber shops, hair salons, and retail shops—need help. Our legislators are best prepared to meet their needs because they represent the entirety of the State,” Hosemann said.

On Friday, May 1, the Legislature reconvened, and voted to place $100 million into an account for Governor Tate Reeves to allocate for emergency expenses. State agencies have already started to draw down other federal relief money provided to agencies and programs under the CARES Act.