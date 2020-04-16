Lexington mayor discusses COVID-19 impact on city

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – 53 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Holmes County. The state, along with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, set up a testing site on Thursday in Lexington.

With an 82.5% African American population, the testing site will be crucial in detecting coronavirus cases. By mid-day, the site screens about 20 patients, but the county has already felt the effects of the virus.

“It is so important to rural small communities for our survival to be able to be open and have retail active. Our little sales tax check every month is a major part of who we are and how we survive,” said Mayor Robin McCrory.

As deaths and prevention top the mind of the mayor, long term economic survival does, too. They’re dependent as a small town on sales taxes. Revenue is expected to fall due to the mandatory closings of non-essential businesses.