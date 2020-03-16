List of business closures and event cancellations

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several businesses have closed or modified their policies due to the spread of the coronavirus. Some events in the Jackson-metro area have also been cancelled or postponed.

  • Apple – Retail stores closed until March 27
  • BankPlus presents Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival – Cancelled
  • Cathead Vodka – Boil on March 21 and Second Line Stomp on March 27 have been cancelled
  • Celtic Fest Mississippi – Cancelled
  • Central Mississippi Blue Society’s Blue Mondays – Cancelled until further notice
  • Chick-Fil-A – Dining room seating temporarily closed; Drive-thrus open
  • City of Jackson Fertile Ground Expo – Postponed
  • Cultivation Food Hall at the District at Eastover – Hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until April 1
    • Honey Hush + Atlas – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Poke Stop – 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Yuzu Ramen – Closed March 16 & 17
  • Eudora Welty House – Closed until further notice
  • Governor’s Mansion – Closed until further notice
  • Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade – Cancelled
  • Jackson City Hall – Closed to the public until further notice
  • Jackson Hinds Library System – Closed March 16 & 17
  • Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum – Closed through March 29
  • Mississippi Children’s Museum – Closed temporarily
  • Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Closed until further notice
  • Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame – Closed until April 4
  • Mississippi State Capitol – Tours suspended until further notice
  • Museum of Mississippi History – Closed until further notice
  • Nike – Stores closed until March 27
  • Northpark Mall – Events and programming in common areas are cancelled through April 15
  • Starbucks – Company shifted to a “to go” model for two weeks
  • TECH JXN 2020 – Postponed
  • Under Armour – Closed until March 28
  • Old Capitol Museum – Closed until further notice
  • Welcome Centers – Jackson, Natchez, Hattiesburg, Vicksburg and Columbus are closed
  • Winter Archives – Closed until further notice

