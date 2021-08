List: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Do you need to know where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Hattiesburg? The city released a list of places where you can go to get the shot.

Hattiesburg Clinic/ Forrest General Hospital: Healthworks Immunization Clinic → Check appt availability: http://iris.hattiesburgclinic.com

MS State Health Department→ Check appt availability: https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/

Walmart on Hwy 98, 601-261-9393→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/3eAgtIm

Walmart on Hwy 49, 601-296-6855→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/3eAgtIm

Sams Club on Hwy 98, 601-261-2171→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/3wPQ9jG

CVS on Hwy 98, 601-296-9245→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/2UoRssE

CVS on Hardy Street in Midtown, 601-265-6300→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/2UoRssE

CVS at Hardy Street/Hwy 49, 601-545-2545→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/2UoRssE

CVS on Cole Road, 601-261-2244→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/2UoRssE

Winn-Dixie on Hardy Street, 601-268-2780→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/3hPniaX

Walgreens on Hwy 49, 691-545-6959→ Check appt availability: https://bit.ly/2UXw4KY

If you are trying to make arrangements for friends/family in other locations, click here for several locations within a zip code radius.