Lizzo provides meals for Desoto County hospital employees

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer Lizzo provided meals to the employees at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County on Monday.
Lizzo provided the meals to the hospital for helping take care of COVID-19 patients.
Video Courtesy: Baptist Memorial Hospital
