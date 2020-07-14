Lizzo provides meals for Desoto County hospital employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Public School District will hold a news conference on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Central Office Administrative Complex to discuss the district's reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year. The news conference will be at 11:00 a.m.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene, and other representatives of the district will be on hand to discuss learning options elementary, middle, and high school learning for the 2020-2021 school year.