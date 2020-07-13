Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new executive order is now in effect in 13 counties across Mississippi. Strict social distancing guidelines and a mask mandate are now mandatory due to a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

When you walk into the doors of the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson, your temperature will be taken. You are also required to wear a mask at the museum. It reopened a few weeks ago, and officials said their main priority is still safety.

“We’re still promoting hand washing. We have our hand sanitizer stations all throughout the building, and you’ll see that we have dots all over the floor. And those circles are intentionally six feet apart. And when our guests enter the building, we encourage them to start in a particular gallery and that is to ensure that we don’t have too many people cluttered in one area at one time,” explained Monique Ealey, Director of Education Programs.

At Crossfit Fondren, class sizes have been reduced to just eight per class.

“It’s actually been really good because it allows me to get a lot more one-on-one. I don’t have everybody all over the place. I can really just dial into certain athletes, and I can see the whole room all together,” said Hunter Poole, who is a coach a the gym.

Even with smaller class sizes, Crossfit Fondren is not cutting corners. Poole said they’re making sure athletes are surrounded by clean equipment.

“At the end of the workouts, we want to make sure that we’re sanitizing everything. So we’ve got a spray bottle full of neutral disinfectant that we get from a cleaning agency here. And so we spray everything down after each class,” he said.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum also cleans its equipment. Employees wipe down surfaces after children play, and they close halfway through the day to do a deep cleaning and switch out props on the play floors.

