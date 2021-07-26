Local businesses team up to offer incentives for Mississippians to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keith Kinkad, owner of Kinkade’s Fine Clothing, and Jeff Good, owner of BRAVO!, Broad Street Baking Company, and Sal & Mookie’s, have decided to partner together to encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

“We’ve all been through a lot this past year. And we have come so far as a state… but we need to do better,” said Kinkade. “We are pro-business, and we are pro-Mississippi. And Mississippi is made up of the best people in the world. So, we wanted to come up with a way to do our part to help increase the vaccination rate in our community.”

Those who decide to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, will receive a $10 gift card to BRAVO!, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s as well as a chance to win a tailored suit from Kinkade’s.

“If you got your first vaccination shot on July 23rd or thereafter, just bring your card to one of our businesses: Kinkade’s, Sal & Mookie’s in the District, BRAVO!, Broad Street or Sal & Mookie’s in Madison and we will give you a free $10 gift card!,” explained Good.

The promotion started on Friday, July 23 and will run indefinitely.

According to Kinkade and Good, participants will need to bring their official vaccination card, dated no earlier than July 23, 2021, for the first shot, to one of the host businesses: Kinkade’s, Sal & Mookie’s in the District, BRAVO!, Broad Street or Sal & Mookie’s in Madison to receive their free $10 gift card. At that time, they will be able to register for the free suit drawings.

A new drawing will take place with every 100 entries. Participants can only enter once and may only receive one free gift card.